Local stores prepare for last-minute Christmas shoppers

The countdown to Christmas is on and last-minute shoppers are scrambling to find the perfect holiday gifts.

“I’m not too panicked yet, there’s still a couple of days,” Alexa Speiran said, who is purchasing a last minute present for at Gifted in Kitchener’s Belmont Village.

The owner of Gifted, Sylvia Horn, said the store is not only merry and bright but busy.

“It started a bit slower in October, November and once December hit, it’s been really strong,” said Horn.

She anticipates it will only get busier closer to Christmas Eve and said she even extended their hours to accommodate.

“It happens every year and I know there’s a stereotype that it’s always the men but that’s not true. We find here [it’s] anyone and everyone,”Horn said, “Sometimes you just want to wait and see if you can find the right thing for someone and maybe you haven’t found it yet and sometimes life is really busy and then Christmas is here.”

Horn said sales during December will account for about 30 per cent of their total sales this year.

“I don’t like going to malls anymore. It’s so stressful. So it’s nice to come to a small store and get what you want,” said Gifted customer Erin Kinzie.

At Devitt House in Waterloo, customers said supporting local business is the best way to go – even if time is ticking to finalize gifts.

“I kind of like these cozy, quaint places. Just definitely not the hustle and bustle of big box stores,” said David Hucsko, shopping with his wife at Devitt House.

The store’s owner, Jennifer Devitt said they have been busy. She said they make more than half of their total sales over the holidays.

“The last week should be ideally double each day what we would normally expect,” Devitt said, “I do expect a pretty good rush. I did schedule extra help for us.”

Gifted and Devitt House plan to help very last minute shoppers by staying open Christmas Eve.