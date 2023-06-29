Local study looks into the cause and effect of long COVID to find a treatment

For about 10 to 20 percent of people who have contracted COVID-19, the virus still affects them daily, even years after first becoming ill.

That is what triggered a study to discover why.

“It really started with a lot of the symptoms we were still seeing in some of our acute patients recovering, you know, being out of the acute phase, but really describing a lot of variable symptoms,” said Dr. Michael Nicholson, associate scientist at Lawson and Respirologist at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London, Ont. “This paper sheds further light onto several possible mechanisms that may provide insight into why some patients have certain symptoms.”

The study, recently published in the Journal of Translational Medicine, was conducted through Lawson Health Research Institute, in co-operation with London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Researchers collected over 3,000 circulating proteins from blood plasma of long COVID patients.

“Once we had those measurements, we used in-house Bioinformatic analyses, really complicated levels of analyses that also incorporates artificial intelligence, to determine patterns of behaviour. That allowed us to see three or four mechanisms that are involved in long COVID pathology,” said Dr. Douglas Fraser, Lawson scientist and Critical Care Physician at LHSC. “Their quality of life can be significantly altered, so anything that we can do to learn about this disorder and identify potential treatment targets is very important.”

Why some people contracted long COVID while others did not is still a mystery, but this study hopes to target into specific markers in the blood that might explain it.

“Looking at the different combinations of proteins, it tells us what signaling pathways are going on in the body. And those signaling pathways can therefore be targeted for therapeutics in the future,” said Fraser.

Researchers also hope to go back to drug databases that are already established for use in human beings to see which drugs might be useful and could speed up how quickly a treatment can be found.

“I think that's what's really driven this research, is to say, ‘Are we looking at something unique just for viruses and COVID,’ and maybe being able to extrapolate it for further things in further areas of medicine and research,” said Nicholson.

There is a belief this type of biomarker research will also translate into other areas of healthcare, including diseases.