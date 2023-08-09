Local Swifties among the few to secure tickets

A select few Taylor Swift fans in the London, Ont. region were elated Wednesday.

They are among the lucky ones to secure tickets to the music superstar’s Eras Tour in Toronto.

Kaitlin Eedy and her sister-in-law Brianna are beside themselves.

“My inner 10 year old is screaming. I am 26 now, so it has been a long time,” she said in an interview with CTV News London.

Multiple family members and friends logged into Ticketmaster hoping to be sent a code to buy tickets.

It did not look good until Brianna's husband called to say he got one. At the time, Brianna was in a mall food court.

“I think you probably could have heard me screaming throughout all of White Oaks Mall!” she said.

Seconds later, she phoned Kaitlin.

“I said ‘Holy Crap!’ We’re going to Taylor Swift!’ she recalled.

But while the pair admire their tickets with glee, they know plenty of people who are deflated about being waitlisted.

“Out of all the people I know, only two of them got the code, and only one of them got the tickets,” shared Kaitlin.

Yet, even they have some anxiety to cope with.

After all, Taylor Swift’s six Toronto concert dates are not until November…2024.

“464 days. I already have the countdown in my phone!” laughed Brianna.