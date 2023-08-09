Local Swifties among the few to secure tickets
A select few Taylor Swift fans in the London, Ont. region were elated Wednesday.
They are among the lucky ones to secure tickets to the music superstar’s Eras Tour in Toronto.
Kaitlin Eedy and her sister-in-law Brianna are beside themselves.
“My inner 10 year old is screaming. I am 26 now, so it has been a long time,” she said in an interview with CTV News London.
Multiple family members and friends logged into Ticketmaster hoping to be sent a code to buy tickets.
It did not look good until Brianna's husband called to say he got one. At the time, Brianna was in a mall food court.
“I think you probably could have heard me screaming throughout all of White Oaks Mall!” she said.
Seconds later, she phoned Kaitlin.
“I said ‘Holy Crap!’ We’re going to Taylor Swift!’ she recalled.
But while the pair admire their tickets with glee, they know plenty of people who are deflated about being waitlisted.
“Out of all the people I know, only two of them got the code, and only one of them got the tickets,” shared Kaitlin.
Yet, even they have some anxiety to cope with.
After all, Taylor Swift’s six Toronto concert dates are not until November…2024.
“464 days. I already have the countdown in my phone!” laughed Brianna.
-
Waterloo regional police hold annual backpack challengeAn effort to get students all set for the upcoming school year is underway as the Waterloo Regional Police Service hosts it's sixth annual backpack challenge.
-
Sault addiction support group anxiously awaiting for area addiction treatment centre to openAddiction support group Save Our Young Adults is waiting on word regarding the opening of Sault Ste. Marie's residential withdrawal management facility – Northway Wellness Centre.
-
Sask. government unveils new Indigenous consultation framework, FSIN rejects itThe Government of Saskatchewan has unveiled a new framework in the hopes of improving its consultation process with First Nations and Metis communities.
-
Report author calls for better flood preparedness, updates to flood risk mapsWhen torrential rain flooded streets, homes and highways three weeks ago, people saw the destruction, but some also saw a lack of preparedness.
-
Is 'cyberbullying' an out of date term?The online world offers an escape for Canadian teens. But it is also a place they can be harmed, harassed or bullied — and as technology advances, teens are finding it more and more challenging to hide from abuse.
-
Brantford police officers cleared after firing ARWENs: SIUOntario's police watchdog has found two Brantford Police Service officers did not commit an offence when they fired their Anti-riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) at a 34-year-old man.
-
Many Timmins police officers have signed up for retention bonuses: $1.8M worthThe chair of the Timmins Police Services Board said recruitment and retention efforts have never been better.
-
Here are the pavilions running during the second week of FolkloramaWeek two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday, August 13, with another 20 pavilions ready to celebrate cultures from around the world.
-
SIU called to investigate after man who interacted with Peterborough police diesOntario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an interaction with police in Peterborough Friday afternoon.