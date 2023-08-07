Local teen wins big at North American Indigenous Games

Evan Thomas from Munsee Delaware Nation, just west of St. Thomas, returned from the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, NS., with nine medals.

He won five gold and four silver medals in competitive swimming.

The 17-year-old from Hamlet, Ont. did a lot of his technical training in London, Ont. with the London Aquatic Club.

He hopes to one day compete at the Olympics.

“What I would say is, don’t overlook the Indigenous athletes. We are all the same, [Indigenous athletes] just have a bit different blood. We are all trying our best, trying our hardest, to just fit in, and try to do what we all want to do, which is just compete, have fun, respect everyone else,” said Thomas. “Everyone at the meets was showing just that, showing the respect constantly. Not just in swimming, but at the competition in general.”