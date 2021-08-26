Local turtle week returns virtually

Local Turtle week (LTW) is going virtual again this year, showcasing freshwater turtles that you can learn more about from the comfort of your home.

LTW is an educational event that encourages people to learn more about protecting Ontario's freshwater turtles.

Local turtle week takes place August 27 - September 2.

It's a week of online education and at home activities for families to enjoy.

Haldimand Stewardship Council (HSC) and community partners including Ausable Bayfield Conservation (ABCA), are using photos, videos and at-home activities to educate the public.

The event is usually held in person but is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcus Maddalena is Biologist and Stewardship Coordinator with the County of Huron says it's a great way to educate people on how to protect turtles and their habitats.

“We also need to preserve and enhance wetlands and natural areas that provide habitat for turtles," Maddelena says in a release.

Hope Brock, Healthy Watersheds Technician with ABCA says turtles play an important role in our ecosystem, including the preservation of wetlands.

“We need to preserve and enhance our wetlands and plant native trees and shrubs and protect and grow the natural areas that sustain turtle species.”

For four years, the turtle release event was held near Exeter Ont., reaching record attendance of 1,500 people in its last year (2019) as an in-person event.

Since then, the turtle education activity has been transformed into an online week of photos, videos, social media posts and at-home activities.