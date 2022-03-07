'Relieved, happy': Local Ukrainian woman reunited with mother who fled Kyiv

A Ukrainian woman in Edmonton has been reunited with her mother who fled Kyiv as Russian forces advanced toward the capital.

Olga Rennenberg, who moved to Canada from Ukraine 10 years ago, told CTV News Edmonton her mother was lucky to escape Kyiv on Saturday.

Liudmyla Volovyk first went to Lviv and took a bus and then a van to the Polish border, travelling for more than 24 hours straight.

"I know my mom was worried," Rennenberg said

"When she was in shelter, there was no connection there."

Volovyk arrived in Edmonton Monday night. The two shared tearful hugs and kisses before heading home to finally rest peacefully.

When asked how she felt, Rennenberg said, "Relieved. Happy."

'IT'S TERRIBLE'

Rennenberg has many relatives and friends back in her home country.

She's saddened to see all the destruction caused by the Russian invasion, and worried for the safety of her loved ones.

"Our homes getting destroyed. Streets that we walked, where we grew up…It's terrible," she said.

"I just don't want my friends who are taking their families to the border saying goodbye and coming back to defend our country, not even knowing if they'll see them again. That's the hardest part."