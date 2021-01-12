The popularity of organized online gaming, known as esports, has increased throughout the pandemic.

There is even an Ontario post-secondary league with teams from the capital region.

When you think of the sports rivalry between Carleton University and uOttawa, the Panda Games likely come to mind. But not every athlete who wears a Carleton Ravens' jersey plays traditional sports.

Jack Merieles is on the Carleton Ravens esports Overwatch team, which competes against other post-secondary schools across Ontario.

Merieles, who is team captain, says there are different games played online, many of them with similarities to traditional sports, like hockey.

“It’s kind of similar, there’s six guys playing Overwatch, you need to be friends, you need to work well together and you need to make plays together to win,” he said.

Jean-Daniel Proulx is on the uOttawa Gee-Gee’s team, and competes in a game called RocketLeague.

“Rocketleague is soccer, except it’s done with cars, and basically you control your car to score as many goals as you can,” Proulx said.

Esports has been growing in popularity, says James Fitzgerald, the League Commissioner of the Ontario Post-Secondary Esport (OPSE) League.

Fitzgerald says this is the inaugural season for OPSE.

“(It) started up probably end of March, early April, when the world, for a better term - was collapsing,” he said.

Fitzgerald says when the lockdowns and restrictions took place, organizers realized the league was not going to be short-term.

“In the inaugural season, there’s 16 different colleges and universities participating with over 250 different student athletes.”

It’s not just players getting in on the gaming, it also builds school spirit.

“I really feel like attending sporting events and cheering for your school, cheering for the Ravens in our case, is an essential part of student experience,” said Sheryl Hunt, with the Carleton University.

Fans can cheer along as games are live-streamed on a service called Twitch, which is open for anyone to follow.

“I think in the five ten years down the line, we’re going to see esport stars as a mainstream thing,” said Merieles.