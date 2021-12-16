Local vaccination capacity could fall short of surging booster demand

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is believed to be the dominant strain spreading throughout London and Middlesex County and fuelling demand for booster shots.

At Masonville Place mall, a long line of people waited outside the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s pop-up vaccination clinic over the lunch hour.

Meanwhile, a steady stream of people attended the Agriplex mass vaccination clinic throughout the day.

Currently the health unit can vaccinate up to 2800 people each day:

1,700-2,000/day at the Agriplex

400/day at the Caradoc Community Centre

400/day at the Masonville Place Pop-up

Recently, more appointments were added at the Agriplex until Christmas Eve, but Dr. Alex Summers, Acting Medical Officer of Health admits meeting demand will take time.

“Certainly, we are looking at all options, if required, to increase vaccination capacity in the short term. It’s not a simple thing to do,” he explains.

Dr. Summers is concerned about a possible logjam of appointments if the province expands booster eligibility to all adults in early January- because the 50+ cohort may not be finished.

“If the province does expand eligibility, we will ramp up as best we can,” he says. “But there will be challenges with folks getting appointments in the immediate future.”

The next significant increase to vaccination capacity in London and Middlesex County is scheduled for the first week of January.

Earl Nichols Arena will reopen as a mass vaccination clinic and the hours of operation will be extended at the Caradoc Community Centre.

The health unit recommends eligible people seeking booster appointments should also check the list of pharmacies on the MLHU website.