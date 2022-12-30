Local venues, entertainers excited for return of New Year’s Eve parties, celebrations

With a new year beginning this weekend, venues around the city are putting final touches on they’re New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“It’s going to be a good time this weekend,” said Tyler Harvey, owner and general manager of The Canadian Brewhouse in Lethbridge. “Having a full house is a lot more fun, having that vibe, seeing everyone dressed up and excited, champagne toast at midnight and all that stuff, it definitely helps when it’s a full house.”

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, in -person celebrations are returning to southern Alberta.

The Canadian Brewhouse is hosting a variety of activities on Dec. 30 to ring in the new year.

Harvey says the demand for New Year’s Eve parties has also returned.

“We’ve got quite a few tickets already sold for tomorrow night just for the party portion of things,” Harvey said. “But, I think we'll see a lot of turnout at the door for some walk in traffic and a lot of last minute ticket sales.”

But it's not just those attending the celebrations that are thrilled to be back - so are entertainers.

“We’re very excited, we haven't played a New Year’s Eve since 2019,” said Don Pletell, founder and drummer with The Chevelles.

So far this year, The Chevelles have played 65 shows - well above average, according to Pletell.

However, he says many of their performances were postponements from 2019 and getting back on the stage this year hasn't been easy.

“With inflation, the cost of ticket prices have had to go up,” Pletell added. “Not only inflation, but the cost of labour with events and staffing and that kind of thing and the same thing with us, the cost of fuel, gasoline, diesel and labour have all gone up too, yet our prices were secure in 2019.”

Despite the challenges facing the industry, Pletell says they're just happy to be back on stage and are looking forward to the new year.

“I expect the year to be just as busy, if not, a little bit busier because we've got an extra couple of months, January and February, to add to the year,” Pletell said.