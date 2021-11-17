Local veteran and wife, victims of fatal crash, remembered by Calgary legion
A Calgary couple killed in a crash in the city’s southwest is being remembered for their commitment and contributions to the Royal Canadian Legion.
Edna and Keith Ashmead passed away in a collision between two SUVS near the intersection of 17th Ave. and 29th Street S.W. on the morning of Nov. 8.
The Calgary Police Service traffic unit continues to investigate the cause of the deadly crash.
According to the couple’s obituary, Keith and Edna met in Halifax where Keith served in the Royal Canadian Navy and were married in 1972.
Keith was originally from Stony Plain and Edna is described as an "independent gal from Newfoundland." The couple was posted in Germany, where they lived with Edna's two sons, but moved back to Canada in 1980 and to Calgary in 1986.
"The sadness has been echoed through people when they find out that Keith has passed, and Edna was gone (too)" said Bill Cox, a member of the Legion. "Very seldom do I hear of a husband and wife that were killed in an accident together."
Memorial services are still being organized but donations can be made in Keith and Edna's names to the Veteran's Food Bank and the Calgary Humane Society.
