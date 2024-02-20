Local volleyball team earns gold in international tournament
Reporter/Weekend Anchor - CTVNews.ca
Amandalina Letterio
The Forest City Volleyball Club is celebrating a big win — its Mahogany team won the President’s Day Cup in Detroit on Sunday.
They finished undefeated and on top of the 46 teams in the 14-U girls’ volleyball division.
Coaches Michelle Lange, Jamie Neilson, and Jeremy Valeriote said the level of volleyball in the U.S. is much stronger for girls. However, with lots of training, Mahogany finished in the top bracket with gold.
Teams from all over joined the tournament, according to the coaches; most teams were from Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
There were only three other Canadian teams in addition to the Mahogany.
The coaches said they are very proud.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway facing uncertain future due to warm weather trendsAs warm weather continues to hamper the skating season on the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway, enthusiasts are concerned about its future viability.
-
'But I’ve never been hit': NDP proposal would criminalize coercive control in a relationshipA proposal by the federal New Democrats could take intimate partner violence to a whole new level within the justice system.
-
Saint John police request public assistance in Canada-wide arrest warrantThe Saint John Police Force requests the public’s assistance to locate Timothy Mason, 45, on a Canada-wide warrant.
-
MacTier couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversaryA couple from MacTier is celebrating a remarkable milestone on Tuesday - their 70th wedding anniversary.
-
Do you recognize this tattoo? Police trying to identify woman found dead in South VancouverPolice in Vancouver are trying to identify a woman who was found dead from a suspected overdose more than three months ago.
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter diesMohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
OPP search for suspects after alleged shoplifting incident at Brant County businessOntario Provincial Police (OPP) have released photos of people of interest after an alleged shoplifting incident at a business on Grand River Street in North Paris.
-
‘They’re home’: 22 buffalo returned to Sask. after over a century absenceBuffalo returned to Witchekan Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday after a century and a half of absence.
-
Snow removal budget in CBRM maxed out following February stormsEach bite out of a snowbank has taken a bite out of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality's snow removal budget since two major winter storms hit the area.