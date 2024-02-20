Local volleyball team earns gold in international tournament

The Forest City Volleyball Club is celebrating a big win — its Mahogany team won the President’s Day Cup in Detroit on Sunday.

They finished undefeated and on top of the 46 teams in the 14-U girls’ volleyball division.

Coaches Michelle Lange, Jamie Neilson, and Jeremy Valeriote said the level of volleyball in the U.S. is much stronger for girls. However, with lots of training, Mahogany finished in the top bracket with gold.

Teams from all over joined the tournament, according to the coaches; most teams were from Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

There were only three other Canadian teams in addition to the Mahogany.

The coaches said they are very proud.