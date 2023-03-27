Local wineries prep for a potentially fruitful growing season

Now that the spring season is underway, local vineyards are hard at work.

Preparation in the first few weeks of spring focuses on warding off potential frost — a vine killer.

The good news for local wineries is that the long-range weather forecast suggests a warm and humid summer awaits, which is perfect for the growing season. The humidity is likely too, which is not ideal but there are ways for vineyards to deal with humid air.

Tom O’Brien, the founder, president and co-owner of Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards in Harrow, Ont., says he’s happy about the probable future weather trend.

"Humidity — we can weather that and no pun intended on that,” said O’Brien.

“That [humidity] does encourage the growth of a lot of the molds and funguses that grow on plants and we spray almost weekly and even during regular seasons and about 95 per cent of that spray is to combat downy mildew and powdery mildew."

In addition, O’Brien notes a change in consumer spending habits with respect to wine — it has decreased across the board over the last season.

Moreover, global inflation has hit the wine industry hard, and that has an impact on consumers who are already reeling from the same economic pressures.

The bottom line is that operating costs for vineyards are up — labour, for example, is up by 18 per cent. This will eventually translate to higher prices for wines across the board over time.

However, local winery pricing increases are not likely to be as pronounced as imported wines in the short term.

In the meantime, vineyards like Cooper’s Hawk in southwestern Ontario are positive about making more award-winning vintages, in what could be one of the best harvests in recent memory.

More information about Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards is available online.