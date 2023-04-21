Local winery launches initiative to support bees, butterflies

There’s a different type of buzz taking place this week at Pelee Island Winery, as the winery has launched a new initiative to support pollinator habitats.

The local winery is partnering with the LCBO to add neck ties to its monarch wine bottles.

The tags will feature QR codes linking customers to a sign-up form where they will be mailed a free pack of milkweed seeds for planting at home.

Pollinators, including bees and butterflies, play a crucial role in our ecosystem, but their populations have been in decline.

Pelee Island is home to many pollinator species, including the iconic monarch butterfly, which relies on plants like milkweed for its lifecycle.

By planting milkweed seeds, individuals can help create habitats to support them.