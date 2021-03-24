Local Winnipeg volunteer group has truck stolen

A local volunteer organization in Winnipeg is facing a setback after its truck was stolen.

Anishiative, a group that works to "connect youth to their community through volunteerism," said on its Facebook page that its truck it uses for its operations was stolen in the West End.

The organization said the truck was on Ashburn Street and was loaded with supplies which included safety vests, trash pickers, sharps containers, a first aid kit, radios, head lamp bands, gloves and boxes of masks.

Despite the setback, the group said it is going to try to get operations up and running again.

"It really means a lot to us that the community is showing their support," said Rylee Nepinak, the co-founder of the organization.

"We felt a little discouraged at first when it was taken, but this community support has really made us feel really good about getting up and running as soon as possible."

The truck is a red Ford F-150 and has the licence plate KRV 628.

Anishiative leads clean-up groups in the city. During the cold snap in Winnipeg, it kept warming fires burning outside Thunderbird House.