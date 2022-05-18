Local woman donates her time and sewing skills to comfort sick children

Kaaren Brandt sews colourful and creative pillowcases to comfort children hospitalized with life-changing illnesses and said she was inspired after her own hospital stay when she underwent a heart transplant.

"When I was in the hospital, and everything was locked down, and I was limited on visits, I thought, I can't imagine being a child or a parent and having to go through that."

For close to two decades, she has volunteered for Comfy Cases, a small, grassroots program overseen by Ontario Parents Advocating for Children with Cancer.

The pillowcases are all 100 per cent cotton, washed with unscented detergent and no fabric softener, so they are ready for a child's use.

The non-profit organization relies on volunteers to sew fun and cheerful pillowcases to be donated to several pediatric hospitals across the province.

Volunteers sew, wash, iron, fundraise, package and deliver pillowcases.

The organization's website says it has delivered 775 pillowcases to children so far this year.

Complete information on Comfy Cases, including how to get involved and donate fabric or funds, is available here.