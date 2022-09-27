Local WW2 Veteran celebrates 100th birthday with letters from around the world 

Decorated Second World War Veteran Charles Davis of Windsor is celebrating 100 years of life.

“I'm very grateful, happy and wonderful,” said Davis. “I’ve lived a very fortunate life.”

Davis has received well over a hundred birthday letters from people around the world. Several Canadian leaders such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have sent letters wishing Davis a happy birthday.

“We received cards from all over the world, from the Netherlands, the United States, from different parts of Canada,” said daughter Terri Davis-Fitzpatrick.

With a century worth of stories to tell, Davis will never forget his harrowing experience during the Second World War. Four days after D-Day in June of 1944, he arrived at Juno Beach where hundreds of soldiers had recently died.

“My role was supplying ammunition to the infantry,” said Davis. “Normandy was a tough go. I’m very lucky that I came through.”

While fighting overseas, Davis would go on to meet the love of his life, Doris. The couple was married for 68 years until her death in 2011.

“My wife was a sweet, lovely person. She made my life for me,” he said. “I wish she was still here.”

Davis now enjoys spending time with his 14 great-grandchildren.

“Seeing those kids and watching them smile, giving me a hug and kiss, it’s amazing. I don't want to be selfish bugger, but I’d like to live a little longer and see them,” he said.

Friends and family of Davis describe him as quick-witted. Davis says the key to staying sharp is to keep up with your social life.

“You’ve got to stay on the ball,” he said. “I’m in touch with everybody, so I'm no dummy.”

Those interested in wishing Davis a happy birthday can send a letter to 817 Belle Isle View Blvd, Windsor, ON Canada N8S 3G4.