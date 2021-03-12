Ottawa police are warning of localized flooding in various parts of the city as mild temperatures lead to rapidly melting ice and snow.

Police said Friday morning there are a number of road closures in the north and south ends of Ottawa, iat the following locations:

Thomas Argue – Closed from March Rd to Donald B. Munro Dr

Donald B. Munro Dr – Closed from Carp Rd to Old Coach Rd

Farmland Rd – Closed from Craig’s Side Rd to Donald B. Munro Dr

Craig’s Side Rd – Closed from Donald B. Munro Dr to Carp Rd

Donald B. Munro Dr – Closed from Grant’s Side Rd to Carry Side Rd

Grant’s Side Rd – Closed from Donald B. Munro Dr to John Shaw Rd

Ritchie Side Rd – Closed from Walter Bradley Rd to Ivy Acres Rd

There are also stretches of Donnelly Drive (near Malakoff Road) and Ottawa Road 29 (north of Galetta Side Road) that are down to one lane because of melting ice and snow.

It's unclear how long the roads will remain closed. But after Ottawa's record-setting warmth on Thursday, things are coming back to earth on Friday.

The high temperature on Friday will be 5 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon, according to Environment Canada. That's still a few degrees above the seasonal norm.

But things are really set to cool down Friday night. There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries with a low of -11 C (the wind chill will be -17).

Saturday, expect the sun to come out but the wind chill in the morning will be -19. The high will reach the freezing mark.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 1 C. Monday will be sunny with a high of -2 C.

Flurries and temperatures just above freezing are expected for the rest of the week after that.