Localized flooding possible in the Sault for the new few days, conservation authority says

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority has issued a Water Safety Statement Thursday as daytime temperatures are expected to be as high as 5ºC for the next several days.

The authority is warning residents and visitors to stay away from waterways and flood-control channels, according to the safety statement.

The weather forecast indicates daytime temperatures will remain unseasonably high until Jan. 1, with overnight temperatures remaining below freezing.

A light rain, up to 5 mm is expected for the area watershed. Areas within our watershed containing deeper snow accumulations will absorb the majority of the precipitation.

According to the statement, local rivers, creeks, and streams are flowing at normal levels right now. However, forecasted high temperatures and precipitation could elevate flows and levels across the watershed area.

No major flooding is expected at this time.

“Some watercourses may reach or exceed their banks, leading to localized flooding in floodplains, low lying areas, and areas with poor drainage,” said the conservation authority.

“Water in rivers, streams, and the channels will be cold and fast flowing during and after the rainfall event.”

The conservation authority said it will continue to closely monitor stream flows across the watershed and updates will be provided. (The statement remains in effect until Jan. 5 unless updated.)

The authority recommended keeping children and pets away from waterways during this time.

“Flows can be especially dangerous and stream banks can be slippery,” the statement added.