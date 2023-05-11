'Localized flooding possible': Rainfall warnings issued across southern Sask.

Environment Canada says as much as 60 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of south central and southeastern Saskatchewan from Thursday afternoon to Saturday.

Rainfall warnings were issued on Thursday that stretch from the Assiniboia region through Weyburn and Estevan and to the Manitoba border.

According to Environment Canada, a developing Colorado Low is tracking north and bringing heavy rainfall with it.

“With widespread rainfall totals of 40-60 mm expected, and pockets of higher amounts expected, localized flooding will be possible,” Environment Canada said on its website.

Regina is not in the warned zone but rain was in the Thursday forecast for Friday and Saturday.