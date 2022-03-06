Localized flooding shuts down roads in parts of Simcoe County
Warmer temperatures have caused localized flooding in Simcoe County, leading police to temporarily close a number of roads on Sunday.
In Innisfil, South Simcoe Police tweeted that Belle Aire Beach Road is temporarily closed from Willow Street to Maple Road. Temple Avenue from Balsam Road to Belle Aire Beach Road is also closed.
In Essa Township, Nottawasaga OPP have set up a temporary road closure on County Road 10 between County Road 21 and Sideroad 10.
"The area is flooded. Please avoid the area until further notice," Nottawasaga OPP tweeted.
Temperatures reached a balmy 13.2C in Simcoe County on Sunday, matching the record set back in 2009.
#NottyOPP have set up a temporary road closure on County Rd 10 between County Rd 21 and Sideroad 10 @essatownship. The area is flooded. Please avoid the area until further notice. ^cj pic.twitter.com/cRQ4yYcZCy— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 6, 2022
