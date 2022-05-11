Locally-grown, farm-fresh asparagus ready for the table
The recent warm weather is good news for anyone looking for farm-fresh, locally-grown asparagus.
Barrie Hill Farms started picking the first asparagus crop of the season on Tuesday, slightly earlier than expected.
In an interview with CTV News last week, local farmer Morris Gervais said he anticipated having their crop ready for mid-May.
On Wednesday, he said the crop is in excellent condition and picking was underway.
Fernwood Farms told CTV News last week that the cooler temperatures in early spring ruined some of its asparagus, but owner Kevin Ward noted they would have the crop ready soon.
"We've still been able to get work done, but it's been slower," Ward said in an interview on May 2.
Barrie Hill Farms has asparagus available to pick yourself or pick up at the market starting Thursday.
-
March for Life rally and march today in OttawaThe March for Life rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Parliament Hill, followed by a march through downtown Ottawa at 1:30 p.m.
-
RBC closing bank branch in MetcalfeRoyal Bank of Canada is set to close its branch in Metcalfe this fall, leaving the village in Ottawa's south end without a bank branch.
-
Calgary Flames down Dallas Stars 3-1 to take series leadAndrew Mangiapane scored the game-winner in the third period for the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series.
-
Review to be conducted after altercation between officer and suspect: RCMPRCMP say they are conducting an internal review after a physical altercation between an officer and a civilian.
-
'No easy solutions': Edmonton reveals homeless encampment strategyThe City of Edmonton unveiled its strategy for dealing with homeless encampments on Thursday. It includes 60 person team made up of outreach and housing workers from social agencies, park rangers, and a dedicated police and cleanup crew.
-
May is Multiple Sclerosis awareness monthMay is Multiple Sclerosis awareness month in Canada. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.
-
'I thought it was a joke': N.S. homes continue to sell well over asking pricesNova Scotia's red hot real estate market continues to surprise, with hundreds of homes selling for tens of thousands of dollars over asking prices, making some instant millionaires.
-
Sidewalk being installed near site of crash that killed Burnaby teen, city saysAfter a tragic crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl in Burnaby, the city says it is moving ahead with the installation of a temporary sidewalk in the area where she died in order to address safety concerns raised by residents.
-
TikTok sensations: Alta. seniors rack up views with their unique videosTikTok is usually known as a social media platform for young people, but some of St. Albert’s oldest residents have discovered a winning formula for video views.