Locally-grown, farm-fresh asparagus ready for the table

The recent warm weather is good news for anyone looking for farm-fresh, locally-grown asparagus.

Barrie Hill Farms started picking the first asparagus crop of the season on Tuesday, slightly earlier than expected.

In an interview with CTV News last week, local farmer Morris Gervais said he anticipated having their crop ready for mid-May.

On Wednesday, he said the crop is in excellent condition and picking was underway.

Fernwood Farms told CTV News last week that the cooler temperatures in early spring ruined some of its asparagus, but owner Kevin Ward noted they would have the crop ready soon.

"We've still been able to get work done, but it's been slower," Ward said in an interview on May 2.

Barrie Hill Farms has asparagus available to pick yourself or pick up at the market starting Thursday.