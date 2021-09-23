Locally-operated online casino games, sports betting to launch in 2022
The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) will operate a new online gaming site, made possible by an amendment to the province’s gaming framework.
The Government of Saskatchewan and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) signed the amendment, which details an even split of revenue from the new gaming site between the two parties.
“Many hours, days, weeks, months, and years have gone into making this a reality. It makes it all worthwhile” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron. “This will bring in new revenue opportunities that will benefit our 74 First Nations communities. Even during the challenging COVID,
pandemic, we are continuing to work hard to bring positive outcomes for our First Nations.”
The new site will be managed by SaskGaming and will feature online casino games and sports betting.
“This site will have measures and resources in place to support players and protect privacy, while also contributing to the social and economic wellbeing of Saskatchewan,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskGaming.
The site is expected to launch next year.
-
26-year-old man charged after Red Deer break-and-enter shootingA 26-year-old man from Red Deer faces charges in connection to a confrontation with police during a break-and-enter call.
-
Saskatoon City Council to decide on parking patios running year roundSaskatoon City Council will look at a committee recommendation to allow parking patios to operate through the winter, making them a year-round amenity.
-
Skunk with jar stuck on its head rescued by Calgary police constablesWednesday night, thanks to a couple brave Calgary police officers, a real-life Pepe Le Pew became Pepe Le Whew.
-
'Irresponsible and dangerous': Hinshaw offers stern warning about COVID-19 partiesAlberta Health is investigating whether an Edson party advertising itself as a “get COVID” event to build up natural immunity to the virus actually happened.
-
'Not helpful': Nickel skips another mayoral forum, has BBQ insteadWhile five front-running mayoral candidates faced off in a forum Thursday afternoon — the other candidate, Mike Nickel, was serving hot dogs in the parking lot of his campaign office.
-
Missing woman last seen at business in Thompson: RCMPManitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a woman last seen at a business in Thompson over the weekend.
-
Club members push back over proposed changes to Cedar Hill Golf CourseThe president of the Cedar Hill Golf Club says a report from District of Saanich staff recommending changes to the operation df Cedar Hill Golf Course will hurt the club and its members.
-
Redevelopment proposed at site of Cambridge Hotel on Pembina HighwayA proposed development on Pembina Highway could see the Cambridge Hotel demolished and replaced with a residential apartment building.
-
Edmonton considering implementing proof-of-vaccine bylawMayor Don Iveson says the city is examining whether it should follow Calgary’s lead in implementing a bylaw requiring businesses to check for proof of vaccinations.