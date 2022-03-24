Locals call for more than a quick fix to pothole-plagued section of Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail

After speaking out about a pothole-riddled road, people who live along Cape Breton’s Cabot Trail have received the attention of the Nova Scotia government.

“I actually have viewed some photos of that road and it is in very bad condition,” said Nova Scotia Public Works Minister Kim Masland.

The Gold Brook Bridge in Nova Scotia's Victoria County was washed out in November and a detour was setup through West Side Middle River Road.

The province says recycled asphalt is being used to repair some of the potholes until proper repairs can be made, but residents say a fix is needed now.

“They do some patching but it's not enough. They don't cover 90 per cent of the holes that are there. More needs to be done for sure,” said resident Christy Oakley.

After two years, the Cabot Trail Relay Race is set to return on May 28, with runners from across the country and beyond scheduled to participate.

Organizers say the condition of the road is concerning with the event just two months away.

“The safety of our runners is our main priority and knowing the state the West Side Middle River Road is in definitely causes concern,” said Grace Parkinson, organizer of the Cabot Trail Relay Race.

“We want them to have a pretty flat, reliable running surface and with that many potholes, and damage to the shoulder of the road, it could prove to be problematic.”

The province says the plan is for a two-lane detour structure to be in place until the new bridge is constructed, eliminating the need for the current detour.

“But we also will be paving that road in the summer months,” said Masland.