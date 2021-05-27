Locals win big in spring Dream Lottery draw

A man from Delaware and a woman from London won big during this year’s spring draw for the Dream Lottery.

Roy Ireland of Delaware is the ultimate Grand Prize winner, announced during a virtual event Thursday morning.

Ireland will have the choice of the London Dream Home, the Grand Bend Dream Cottage, a Dream Home Makeover, or $1-million in cash.

Meanwhile Ivanka Lesjak of London, Ont. won big on the 50/50 draw bringing home more than $647,000 in cash.

Tickets went fast for the spring draw, selling out in a record pace of just 14 days.

Officials with the lottery, which supports London's three major hospitals, are thanking everyone who has supported the fundraiser.

The Dream Lottery is a joint venture of St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation, and Children's Health Foundation.

