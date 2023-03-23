Location for new Harbour Landing Elementary School confirmed

A location for the site of the new joint-use Harbour Landing Elementary School has been confirmed.

The school will be located on the corner of Gordon Road and Campbell Street in south Regina, according to a release from the province.

The school will be able to accommodate about 850 students, will include a 90-space child care centre, and a community space with a kitchen area which can be used by both schools and the community.

"I am very pleased that we could reach this important milestone, one that I know all stakeholders but especially the students and families of Harbour Landing have been waiting for since we first announced this project in March 2020," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in the release.

The City of Regina will be responsible for acquiring the 11 acres of land. The province and the city will share costs for servicing the land.

"We heard clearly from families that more educational space was needed in the rapidly growing Harbour Landing community," Regina Board of Education Chair Tara Molson said in the release. "Today's announcement demonstrates that Boards of Education, the city and the province can together work toward building the needed educational and community spaces that will benefit students and their families for decades to come."

The school is expected to be open by 2026 and design is still underway.