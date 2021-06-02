Location of supervised consumption site prompts halt to $250 million Barrie development

Barrie city council's endorsement of a supervised consumption site (SCS) on Innisfil Street has prompted backlash from a major building project developer.

HIP Developments has hit the pause button on its plan to build a rental residence on the site of the former Barrie Central Collegiate and Prince of Wales schools at 125 Dunlop Street.

In a statement sent to CTV Barrie, HIP Developments president Scott Higgins said the city and the proponent did not consult with them about the SCS.

"We will be reviewing all legal options available, and as of right now, our continued investment in the project will not proceed until further consultation and clarification meets with our satisfaction," Higgins said.

The Waterloo-based company bought the Dunlop Street properties from the Simcoe County District School Board for $5.8 million in 2017.

The project includes three residential towers with a total of 600 units. The development also includes a YMCA community hub.

HIP's president said the city's decision to have the supervised consumption site located in close proximity to its project had "halted a $250 million investment in Barrie and in the jobs, taxes, levies and needed rental apartment that came with it."

The city granted the site approval for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to operate the SCS to combat the ongoing opioid crisis.

The SCS location isn't a done deal just yet. It still requires final approval from the federal and provincial governments.