Sault business owner wants to house Ukrainian refugees in former school
The owner of Lock City Dairies in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to use a former school to help Ukrainian refugees.
Vic Fremlin said he can house about 200 refugees inside a former school he recently purchased in Bruce Mines.
"It broke my heart watching what was happening in Ukraine," Fremlin said. "Enough's enough and I said, I can do something, I have the infrastructure to help so I'm going to offer the school there to house them."
Fremlin said he will use his transport trucks to deliver food, much of which he already has in stock.
The school has some leftover stoves and tables, but he's looking to secure beds.
"I won't be able to do it all myself," he said. "I'm going to need some help from somebody, the United Way, we help them, they might say we'll take part in it, if everybody helps a little, it'll all go smooth you know."
Fremlin has reached out to provincial and federal government officials about how they can get refugees to Bruce Mines.
Fremlin said he's yet to have heard back.
