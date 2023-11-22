Lock down lifted at Sault airport, suspect detained

The Sault Ste. Marie Airport is no longer in lockdown and police are no longer asking the public to avoid the area.

In an update at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service advised the situation at the airport had been resolved.

“A person matching the description reported has been detained under the Mental Health Act,” said police, in the update.

“During a search officers located knives, a hatchet and a hammer.”

In the original news release at about 5:30 p.m., police officials advised the public of an increased police presence at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.

“The airport is currently locked down after 911 communicators received a report of someone armed with a weapon in the area,” read the release.

“Officers with Patrol Services, along with members of the Emergency Services Unit are currently on scene.”

Police said no physical injuries related to the incident have been reported.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area but now say that is no longer necessary.

“Roadways in the area (of the airport) have been reopened and traffic flowing regularly,” said police, in the update.

