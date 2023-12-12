'Lock it or lose it': Windsor police campaign aims to prevent vehicle and property thefts

Now that the holiday shopping season is here, Windsor police are reminding the public how to prevent the theft of their property and vehicles.

Officers were at Devonshire Mall Tuesday to engage with community members and promote awareness of the 'lock it or lose it' initiative.

The campaign focuses on minimizing vehicle and property thefts by emphasizing the importance of securing belongings and not leaving valuables in plain sight.

“Remember to consistently lock your doors and never leave your car unattended,” say police.