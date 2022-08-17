Lock tours return to Canadian side of Sault Ste. Marie

There's a new presence on the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie. The "Miss Marie" is now offering tours of the St. Marys River and the Soo Locks.

It's the first time in 10 years that tours of this kind are being offered on the Canadian side of the river, as the only lock tours over the last decade have been operated on the American side out of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

City tourism officials said they are encouraged by the addition of a boat tour service, as the waterfront attracts a lot of tourists.

"They’re often looking for a little extra experience here and the ability to jump on the Miss Marie and do a little experience through the canal and up to Superior is a great add-on," said City of Sault Ste. Marie Tourism Director Travis Anderson.

Jeff DiCorpo and Sheila Purvis brought the Miss Marie up from Toronto, where it serves as a tour vessel.

Seeing a need for a waterfront tour provider in the Sault, as the only lock tours for the last decade have operated out of Sault, Michigan.

DiCorpo said the boat tour offers something else for tourists to do in the city and compliments other tourist activities such as the Agawa Tour Train.

Meantime, Anderson said tourism numbers in Sault Ste. Marie have already surpassed pre-COVID numbers and he's hoping the Miss Marie will help maintain the steady increase in visitors.

More information on the lock tours can be found on their website.