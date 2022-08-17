Lock tours return to Sault Ste. Marie

There's a new presence on the waterfront in Sault Ste. Marie. The "Miss Marie" is now offering tours of the St. Marys River and the Soo Locks. It's the first time in 10 years that tours of this kind are being offered on the Canadian side of the river. City tourism officials are encouraged by the addition of a boat tour service, as the waterfront attracts a lot of tourists.

"They’re often looking for a little extra experience here and the ability to jump on the Miss Marie and do a little experience through the canal and up to Superior is a great add-on," said City of Sault Ste. Marie Tourism Director Travis Anderson.

Jeff DiCorpo and Sheila Purvis brought the Miss Marie up from Toronto, where it serves as a tour vessel. They saw a need for a waterfront tour provider in the Soo, as the only lock tours for the last decade have operated out of Sault, Michigan. DiCorpo says the boat tour offers something else for tourists to do in the city and compliments other tourist activities such as the Agawa Tour Train.

The two-hour cruise is $44.00 for adults, $31 for seniors and $12 for children 12 and under.

Meantime, Anderson says tourism numbers in Sault Ste. Marie have already surpassed pre-COVID numbers and he's hoping the Miss Marie will help maintain the steady increase in visitors.

More information on the lock tours can be found on their webiste.