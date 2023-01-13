'Lock your doors,' police advise pawn shop owners after 2 robberies where employees were shot at

An Edmonton pawn shop owner says he plans to add a magnetic lock to his store’s front door after two recent pawn shop robberies where shots were fired.

“There will be a maglock on there so going forward, if we want to let you in, we’ll let you in. If we don’t, then definitely no hoodies, masks, any of that sort of stuff,” Chris Hoy, who owns A-1 Pawn, told CTV News Edmonton.

On Dec. 16, two workers were shot while they lay on the floor at the Big C Pawn Shop on 118 Avenue and 46 Avenue during a robbery.

The thieves ran off with a blue bag full of jewelry.

On Jan. 10, four thieves entered the Cash Canada store at 92 Street and 34 Avenue around 6:20 p.m.

Police say one of the robbers shot at an employee who tried running to the back of the store. The shooter missed, and no one was injured.

The robbers got away with several blue bags full of items.

“It never concerned me. Sure, I dealt with people I didn’t want to deal with, but I wasn’t concerned that someone was going to come in with a gun,” Hoy said.

Until he can get a maglock installed, Hoy says he’s keeping the front door to his shop locked.

It’s a move the Edmonton Police Service is recommending all pawn and jewelry store owners consider.

“I know it’s an inconvenience, but please lock your doors, make people provide ID, and show their faces before entering. We just need to be safe,” Det. Michael Walkom said Friday.

Police believe the two robberies are connected, but they’re still trying to find the thieves.

“We have the ongoing investigations that make them linked together based upon their similarities, what they targeted, the way they committed the crime, we are moving forward with the theory that they are related and treating them as such.”

Walkom says the level of disregard for human life shown by the criminals is a huge concern for EPS.

“The violence in these is not out of desperation, the violence in these is just a wanton disregard for other people. They don’t seem to care. It has been unnecessary in both instances, and that’s the thing that makes this so significant.”

He’s encouraging people to watch the security video released by police, and to come forward if they recognize the mannerisms of the thieves, or their unusual clothes.

“We’re looking at every tip that comes in and if it’s just a suspicion, just let us know please.”

Hoy hopes the new measures will be enough to keep his store from becoming a target.

“Until you’re faced to that situation you can have a thousand different scenarios running through your head, but until you’re faced with it, hit the floor and do what you’re told to do.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk and Sean Amato.