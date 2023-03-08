Lockdown at Toronto school lifted after reports of person with a gun

The lockdown at a downtown Toronto school has been lifted following reports of a person with a gun on the property.

Police said officers responded to Jarvis Collegiate Institute, near Jarvis and Wellesley streets, just after 1:30 p.m. to investigate the reports.

The Toronto District School Board said the school was placed under lockdown due to the police investigation.

In an update, the board said the measure has since been lifted.

Toronto police told CP24 that while no firearm was located, a student had reportedly claimed to have a gun.

No charges have been laid in connection with the incident at this time, police said.