Lockdown at two Stratford high schools lifted
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A lockdown at two Stratford high schools has been lifted.
Stratford police tweeted about the lockdown at Stratford District Secondary School just before noon on Monday.
They said they were actively investigating a possible weapons call at the location.
Around 12:20 p.m., police tweeted that a male was in custody and the lockdown was lifted.
No injuries were reported.
Around 12:30 p.m., Huron Perth CDSB tweeted that St. Michael Catholic Secondary School was also in lockdown.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
Here's when you can expect your phone to sound during Wednesday's Alert Ready testA nationwide test of Alert Ready, Canada’s national public alerting system, will take place Wednesday.
-
'It's still sinking in': First-time Winnipeg author shortlisted for Governor General's Literary AwardsA first-time author’s book of essays detailing her haunting escape from a long-term, abusive relationship has landed her on the shortlist for this year’s Governor General’s Literary Awards.
-
'No plans' by Saskatchewan government to loosen licence requirements for truckersThe Saskatchewan government is seeking to reassure the families of those killed or injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that it will not be loosening rules for truck driving licences.
-
Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plateCalgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.
-
'They're very hard to find': Manitoba Christmas tree farms preparing for slow year due to tree shortageChristmas tree farms in Manitoba are preparing for a down year due to a shortage of trees throughout the country and North America.
-
Police release video of suspect setting fire inside Waterloo businessWaterloo regional police are investigating an arson after a suspect allegedly broke into a business and set a fire.
-
-
Region of Waterloo becomes living wage employerAll employees working for the Region of Waterloo will make a minimum of $19.95 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2023.
-
99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC reportEncountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.