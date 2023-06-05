Lockdown being lifted after 'unknown trouble' at Toronto high school

The lockdown at a high school in Scarborough is being lifted and students are being dismissed, the Toronto District School Board says.

Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts, located north of Lawrence Avenue East, was placed under lockdown on Monday afternoon due to “unknown trouble,” according to Toronto police.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, Principal Nandanee Sawh said the school went into lockdown shortly before 1 p.m. "following reports of threats made by students involving a weapon."

"While there was no reason to believe that these threats were credible, we always take any threat against thhe school, students or staff very seriously," the letter reads.

The lockdown lifted at around 2:45 p.m., Sawh says, after police confirmed no weapon was found.

"We want to take this opportunity to reassure you that our school remains safe. We have a number of safety initiatives, programs, and policies that contribute to a safe and caring school," the letter reads, adding students upset by the recent incident can ask for additional support from the school.

No injuries have been reported.

