Lockdown ends as 3 injured in shooting at West Edmonton Mall

Three people were shot at West Edmonton Mall Monday night, prompting a lockdown of the entire shopping centre for more than two hours.

Although the lockdown is over, Edmonton police say Phase 3 of the mall is not accessible as they investigate what they believe was a targeted incident.

In a late evening statement, police said they responded at 7:40 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the mall, located between 170 and 178 streets and 87 and 90 avenues, where they found three males with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The police tactical unit was subsequently called to the mall, where they cleared the scene before the lockdown was lifted at 10 p.m.

A heavy police presence on the southwestern corner of the mall near the Scotiabank Theatre movie complex was evident throughout the evening, including an entrance to the mall outside the Wild West Shooting Range, which was taped off.

Police remained on the scene escorting people from the mall.

They believe the shooting was targeted and that the parties knew each other.

Edmonton Police Service has not confirmed whether any suspects were identified or arrests were made.

However, the police service said there is no further risk to the area.