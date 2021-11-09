Lockdown ends at Lasalle Secondary; teen charged with weapons possession

Greater Sudbury Police are reminding members of the public of the dangers of replica weapons following an incident at Lasalle Secondary on Tuesday afternoon.

"Information provided was that a youth was seen outside of the school with what was described as a firearm," police said in a news release.

Administration at Lasalle Secondary School placed the school in lockdown around 1 p.m. Students who were not in the school during the time of the lockdown were brought to a place of safety in order to allow police to investigate.

"Officers quickly arrived in the area and set up containment in order to determine the validity of the threat," police said.

"Emergency response unit officers cleared the school while patrol officers and detectives from our criminal investigation division patrolled the area."

A youth matching the description was seen in the courtyard of the Cambrian College campus, police said. Police arrived and placed two youths under investigative detention.

"After speaking with the youths, officers located a replica firearm on the property of Lasalle Secondary School," the release said.

"The replica firearm had been discarded by one of the youths prior to going to the Cambrian College campus."

The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The second youth was released unconditionally, police said.

"We would like to remind community members that replica weapons are not a joke and can lead to very serious consequences, including criminal charges," police said.

"We would like to thank the students and staff of Lasalle Secondary School for your cooperation and patience during this incident. The safety, security and wellness of our youth are of the utmost importance."