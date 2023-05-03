Lockdown ends at Lisgar Collegiate Institute, Ottawa City Hall

One person is in police custody and the lockdowns at Lisgar Collegiate Institute and Ottawa City Hall ended without incident Wednesday afternoon, following reports an individual may have been in possession of a weapon at the downtown Ottawa school.

Coun. Ariel Troster said on Twitter just before 1 p.m. that the situation at Lisgar was "now resolved" and city hall was "no longer in a secure facility status."

"No one was harmed."

At least eight police cruisers could be seen outside Lisgar Collegiate Institute on Lisgar Avenue just before 12 p.m., and officers with carbine rifles surrounded the school. Students were being denied entry to the school and directed to go to nearby city hall.

An Ottawa-Carleton District School Board spokesperson said the secure school safety mode at Lisgar was lifted around 1 p.m.

"The Secure School was put in place earlier today after staff were alerted that an individual may have been in possession of a weapon," Darcy Knoll said in an email.

"The Ottawa Police Service quickly arrived at the school to provide assistance and conduct an investigation. Police located the individual off school property. After the individual was found, the school was advised to end the Secure School.

"No students or staff were threatened or harmed."

Ottawa police say officers responded to a call just after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a person possibly in possession of a weapon.

"Schools and businesses nearby went into a secure lockdown as a precaution," police said on Twitter.

"A school was searched, and a youth was located and arrested off-site. Police have since cleared the scene.

"There is no threat to public safety."

At city hall, a sign on the doors to the Lisgar Street entrance advised people to shelter in place, and members of the public were denied entry.

"Due to an external environmental or atmospheric hazard you are advised to shelter in place," the sign read. "Exit from this facility is discouraged."

At the city's planning and housing committee, a staff member said there was an ongoing incident at the nearby school.

"Staff and members of council have been advised that due to an ongoing incident at Lisgar Collegiate, City Hall is in a secure facility status," said Caitlin Salter-MacDonald, manager of council and committee services. “This means that entry and exit from the facility is strongly discouraged and Ottawa police are currently on scene.”

“Currently, the doors to city hall are locked, so if there’s anyone listening who was planning to attend in person, you’re strongly encouraged to join this meeting virtually.”

The city's program manager for corporate security told CTV News Ottawa the city has a policy for protective measures for building evacuation, shelter in place, secure facility and lockdown.

"Due to an operation conducted by the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) at Lisgar Collegiate School this morning, City Hall entered into secure facility status, in accordance with the City’s policy and procedures," Clayton Foster said in a statement. "The external doors to the building were locked and staff and visitors were advised to remain in the facility until the situation had been resolved."