Lockdown lifted at Ajax high school following alleged online threat
A high school in Ajax was placed under lockdown this afternoon after reportedly receiving an online threat.
The incident happened at Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School at 1375 Harwood Ave. N., just north of Rossland Road.
According to Durham police, the school made the decision to order the lockdown.
“As a precautionary measure the school was placed in a lockdown while Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigate,” the board told CP24.
J. Clarke Richardson Collegiate, whose building adjoins Notre Dame, also observed a “precautionary lockdown.”
The lockdowns at both schools were lifted shortly after 3:30 p.m.
The lockdown has been lifted…there is currently no threat to public safety…..police remain on scene and continue to investigate. https://t.co/jsnIWMYKuo— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 20, 2022
-
Man arrested, pellet gun seized after Victoria road rage incidentVictoria police arrested a man and seized a pellet gun after an apparent road rage incident Saturday.
-
Pothole claims in Manitoba spiked this spring: MPIMonthly pothole vehicle claim numbers have skyrocketed in Manitoba this spring, with most totals sitting 10 times higher than the monthly average.
-
Calgary cider company accepting unwanted crab apples through Leftovers FoundationA Calgary brewery that makes handcrafted hard ciders is teaming up with the Leftovers Foundation in an effort to reduce local food waste.
-
Section of Halifax's Spring Garden Road to be bus-only soonA section of Spring Garden Road in Halifax will soon be inaccessible to pedestrian vehicle traffic during most of the day, seven days a week.
-
New Brunswick racism commissioner calls for public inquiry into Indigenous treatmentA report by New Brunswick's commissioner on systemic racism calls for a public inquiry to be held "without delay" into racism against Indigenous people in the justice system.
-
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting outside North York mallPolice have issued a search warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old outside a North York mall last month.
-
Manitoba Hydro data shows when peak hour of electricity use occurred during heatwaveSunday’s record-breaking heat in Manitoba had many people switching on their fans or air conditioning units for the first time this year, which was reflected in Manitoba Hydro’s usage numbers.
-
Saskatoon streets flood during downpourAs Saskatoon was pummeled by rain Monday afternoon, some streets in the city were overflowing with water.
-
Victoria elementary school receives funding boost for new booksA Victoria elementary school is one of six schools in British Columbia to receive funding for new books to modernize and diversify its library.