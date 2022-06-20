Lockdown lifted at Ajax high school following alleged online threat

A high school in Ajax was placed under lockdown this afternoon after reportedly receiving an online threat.

The incident happened at Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School at 1375 Harwood Ave. N., just north of Rossland Road.

According to Durham police, the school made the decision to order the lockdown.

“As a precautionary measure the school was placed in a lockdown while Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) investigate,” the board told CP24.

J. Clarke Richardson Collegiate, whose building adjoins Notre Dame, also observed a “precautionary lockdown.”

The lockdowns at both schools were lifted shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The lockdown has been lifted…there is currently no threat to public safety…..police remain on scene and continue to investigate. https://t.co/jsnIWMYKuo