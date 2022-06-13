Lockdown lifted at Brampton school after male reportedly seen with weapon in area

A Brampton school was placed under a lockdown for several hours on Monday after a male was reportedly seen with a weapon nearby.

The lockdown at Jean Augustine Secondary School was issued at around noon after police received reports about a male shooting at a wall in the neighbourhood.

Investigators scoured the area near Elbern Markell Drive and Bovaird Drive where the male was reportedly seen but were unable to locate any evidence of gunfire.

The lockdown was then lifted at around 2 p.m.

In a message posted to Twitter, police said that investigators are continuing to attempt to locate the male.

No injuries have been reported.

