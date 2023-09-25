Lockdown lifted at Durham College's Whitby campus after man stabbed
A lockdown at Durham College’s Whitby campus has been lifted after a man was stabbed late Monday afternoon.
Shorly before 5 p.m., Durham Regional Police announced that the campus at 1690 Champlain Ave., just north of Highway 401 and east of Thickson Road South, was under lockdown.
Roughly, 30 minutes later police gave the all clear.
In a tweet, Durham College said that while there is “no risk to the campus community,” classes have been cancelled this evening.
In a follow-up tweet hours later, Durham College said classes will resume as scheduled tomorrow as police concluded the stabbing was an isolated incident.
Police, meanwhile, have not identified the exact location of the stabbing.
They did say that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. He has been taken to a local hospital.
"The safety and well-being of our campus community is of the utmost importance to DC, and the college is working with Durham Regional Police Service on this investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured student and those impacted by this troubling incident," Durham College wrote.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
Oilers blanked by Jets in preseason roadieLaurent Brossoit relished being back on the ice and it showed. Brossoit made 26 saves as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 in pre-season action on Monday.
-
New Alberta wild horse management plan aims to encourage sustainability of animals, ecosystemsAlberta has a new plan to help manage the more than 1,400 wild horses that call the province home.
-
These are 10 of the most expensive homes on the market in B.C.It’s no secret that British Columbia is home to the most expensive properties in the country. What can tens of millions of dollars get you in this hub of luxury real estate?
-
Conquering cancer through community calendar by Gilda's ClubIt takes a brave person to battle cancer but an even braver person to share their journey publicly to help others.
-
Shot at Oilers roster spot would mean defensive transformation for Raphael LavoieHe's a scoring winger with top-six NHL potential, but on an Edmonton Oilers team flush with offensive talent, Raphael Lavoie needs to stand out in different ways if he wants a chance at sticking on its roster.
-
City of Barrie behind new signs discouraging panhandlingThe City of Barrie has started to post signs discouraging panhandling, but they won't be staying as is for long.
-
SIU clears officer in connection with shooting death of Stoney Creek, Ont. landlordOntario’s police watchdog has cleared a Hamilton police officer who was involved in the shooting death of a landlord who fatally shot two of his tenants in May.
-
3 more B.C. First Nations gain control over on-reserve educationAt a ceremony on the Capilano Reserve, three First Nations celebrated agreements with the B.C. and federal governments that put control of on-reserve education in their hands.
-
'Disbelief. Stunned. Numb': Friend remembers murdered B.C. MountieWhen Jeannette Martin learned her friend Const. Rick O’Brien was shot and killed while serving a search warrant in Coquitlam on Friday morning, she was stunned.