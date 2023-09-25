Lockdown lifted at Durham College's Whitby campus after man stabbed

A lockdown at Durham College’s Whitby campus has been lifted after a man was stabbed late Monday afternoon.

Shorly before 5 p.m., Durham Regional Police announced that the campus at 1690 Champlain Ave., just north of Highway 401 and east of Thickson Road South, was under lockdown.

Roughly, 30 minutes later police gave the all clear.

In a tweet, Durham College said that while there is “no risk to the campus community,” classes have been cancelled this evening.

In a follow-up tweet hours later, Durham College said classes will resume as scheduled tomorrow as police concluded the stabbing was an isolated incident.

Police, meanwhile, have not identified the exact location of the stabbing.

They did say that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. He has been taken to a local hospital.

"The safety and well-being of our campus community is of the utmost importance to DC, and the college is working with Durham Regional Police Service on this investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured student and those impacted by this troubling incident," Durham College wrote.

The investigation is ongoing.