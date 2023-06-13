Lockdown lifted at Etobicoke high school following reports of person inside with knife

An Etobicoke high school was briefly put in lockdown on Tuesday afternoon following reports that a person was inside the school with a knife, according to Toronto police.

Kipling Collegiate Institute, near Martin Grove Road and The Westway, went into lockdown at around 2:45 p.m. police say. It was lifted less than an hour later.

Police say officers attended the scene but were unable to locate a suspect.

No injuries have been reported, and police have not released any suspect information.