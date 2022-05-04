Lockdown lifted at Ford City Public School
A lockdown has been lifted at a Ford City school.
Windsor police officers were called to Ford City Public School in the 4100 block of Milloy Street around 10:54 a.m. Wednesday for an active investigation.
“There was a threat made to the school this morning which potentially impacted safety and well-being of students and staff,” says Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury.
Scantlebury said police conducted an investigation and the school was in a lockdown, which requires all occupants to shelter in place and no one can come in or exit the building.
The lockdown was removed just before noon.
Police have confirmed there was no threat to public safety and say the investigation remains active.
WPS can confirm that officers were in the 4100 block of Milloy St. in relation to an active investigation involving Ford City Public School. The lockdown at the school has been lifted. Officers have confirmed there is no threat to public safety.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 4, 2022
-
Remains of missing woman Chelsea Poorman found outside Vancouver homeThe search for Chelsea Poorman, a young Indigenous woman who disappeared back in 2020, has ended in tragedy after her remains were found outside a vacant home in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
-
Halifax excited to host World Junior Hockey ChampionshipDowntown Halifax Business Commission CEO, Paul MacKinnon, says the timing is perfect for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship to be coming back to the Maritimes.
-
Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMPA 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
-
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assaultOttawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.
-
Calgarians question $600 trespassing fine for walking beside Edworthy Park train tracksSeveral Calgarians are expressing concern and calling for better transparency from law enforcement after receiving hefty trespassing tickets for walking alongside Canadian Pacific Railway train tracks in Edworthy Park.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuriesA hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Firecracker-throwing man wanted by Orillia OPPPolice are looking to identify an electric scooter-riding man accused of throwing fireworks at pedestrians in Orillia.
-
What was behind the steam and loud noise coming from a downtown Winnipeg buildingIf you spent time in the Memorial Park area this week, you may have heard or seen something out of the ordinary coming from a government building.
-
What to do this weekend: Events, Mother's Day and a recommendation from Josh ClassenWe’re finally out of winter and things are looking…well, not sunny and hot, exactly, but it’s still going to be a great weekend to get out there and enjoy our city. Not sure what to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started.