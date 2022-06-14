Lockdown lifted at Mississauga high school after student found with fake weapon

A Mississauga high school was temporarily in lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a student was spotted with a weapon which turned out to be fake, Peel Regional Police say.

At around 1:10 p.m., police responded to a weapons dangerous call at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Erin Mills Parkway.

Police say there were reports of a student walking down the hall with a weapon.

As a result, Gonzaga was placed in lockdown and nearby John Fraser Secondary School was placed under a hold and secure.

The student was located a short time later and police confirmed that the weapon they had was fake.

No threats or injuries were reported.

It is unknown if any charges will be laid.

An hour after the incident was reported, police tweeted that the lockdown and hold and secure were lifted at both schools.

Police say there is no further risk to public safety.

