Lockdown lifted at Oakville school following threat: police
A lockdown has been lifted at an Oakville high school after a threat shut down the school Wednesday morning
Halton Regional Police said in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. that Oakville Trafalgar High School was placed in a lockdown due to the threat.
There was no word as to the exact nature of the threat. No injuries were reported.
“Investigation into the threat is ongoing at this time. Parents/students are asked not to attend the school,” police said in their initial tweet.
Around two hours later police said the lockdown had lifted, though the investigation continues.
“Oakville Trafalgar High School has been cleared by officers and is deemed safe,” police said. “Police presence can be expected in the area. Investigation is continuing.”
No other details have been released so far.
Lockdown Lifted - Oakville Trafalgar High School has been cleared by officers and is deemed safe. Police presence can be expected in the area. Investigation is continuing.— HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) November 16, 2022
-
Christmas is coming to downtown LondonWith Christmas about six weeks away, downtown London is preparing for the holiday season ahead.
-
Stampede Park to host winter rallycross eventThere will be some high-flyers at the Stampede's GMC Stadium this winter, but this grandstand show won't feature any hard-charging bulls.
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in child abuse trialThe reliability of testimony from three kids involved in a child abuse case was at the centre of closing arguments.
-
Nova Scotians worry about increased costs as energy prices soarAs winter approaches, the jump in energy prices continues to worry homeowners.
-
Saskatchewan-based furniture manufacturer receives license to Sask. timberThe Ministry of Energy and Resources approved a timber allocation for Saskatchewan-based Pivot Furniture of 101,000 cubic metres.
-
Remains found in Prince George park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police sayMounties in Prince George say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
These schools will be closed if Ontario education workers strike againFor the second time this month, Ontario school boards are putting plans in place as education workers across the province set to strike on Monday if a new deal is not reached with the government.
-
Bear Creek Kodiaks are headed to OFSSAIt was championship day for Georgian Bay Secondary School Association football at Maple Ridge Secondary School's new turf field.
-
Region’s lawyers offer housing solutions as Kitchener encampment case resumes in courtIt was another full day in court for the hearing that will decide the fate of the residents of the encampment at 100 Victoria Street in Kitchener.