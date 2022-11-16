Lockdown lifted at Oakville school following threat: police

A lockdown has been lifted at an Oakville high school after a threat shut down the school Wednesday morning

Halton Regional Police said in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m. that Oakville Trafalgar High School was placed in a lockdown due to the threat.

There was no word as to the exact nature of the threat. No injuries were reported.

“Investigation into the threat is ongoing at this time. Parents/students are asked not to attend the school,” police said in their initial tweet.

Around two hours later police said the lockdown had lifted, though the investigation continues.

“Oakville Trafalgar High School has been cleared by officers and is deemed safe,” police said. “Police presence can be expected in the area. Investigation is continuing.”

No other details have been released so far.

