Lockdown lifted at Tecumseh high school

A French Catholic high school in Tecumseh was in a temporary lockdown Friday afternoon.

Esse County OPP officers responded to École secondaire l'Essor.

Police say the school was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution, but the situation has been resolved and there was no threat to anyone at the school.

Police resources are now clear.