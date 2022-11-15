iHeartRadio

Lockdown lifted at Toronto high school following reports of person with a gun


A lockdown at a Toronto high school has lifted and students have been dismissed following reports of a person with a gun at the school.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) says it received a report of a person with a gun at York Memorial Collegiate Institute, located at 1700 Keele Street near Eglinton Avenue in York, just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

PERSON WITH A GUN:
Keele St. + Eglinton Av West
2:09pm
- Police are on scene at York Memo Highschool investigating reports of a person w/a gun in the school
- No reported injuries
- School is in lockdown
- Anyone w/info contact police#GO2228227
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 15, 2022

At 3:24 p.m., Toronto District School Board confirmed the lockdown had been lifted and students had been dismissed.

The Lockdown at York Memorial CI has been lifted, and students are being dismissed. https://t.co/cWlPsUly2q

— Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) November 15, 2022
