Lockdown lifted at Truro Christian school after alleged threat

A private school in Bible Hill, N.S., was on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a potential threat.

The RCMP responded to Colchester Christian Academy on East Court Road as a precaution.

The school said in a Facebook post that students were safe in their classrooms Thursday afternoon.

Police provided an update at 2:40 p.m., stating that the threat had not been corroborated at that time, and that RCMP would be supervising a “controlled dismissal” at the school.

Police confirmed at 3:45 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and all staff and students had been safely dismissed from the school.

The Colchester Christian Academy says it offers Christian education to students in grades pre-primary to 12.