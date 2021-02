A high school in southwest Calgary was placed in lockdown following reports a person was seen entering the building with a gun.

Police officials confirm Western Canada High School, located in the 600 block of 17 Avenue S.W., is in lockdown as of 1:15 p.m.

As of 2:15 p.m., Calgary Board of Education officials confirmed the lockdown had ended and all students and staff were safe.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.