Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shooting
A community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
While still unconfirmed, several social media posts have said the lockdown was caused by a shooting incident in the community.
“Community advisement active incident occurring in Wiikwemkoong,” a post on the community’s Facebook page said Sunday evening.
“We are recommending everyone to stay inside and lock your doors until we are able to advise with a further update.”
While still not explaining what happened, an update at 6:07 a.m. Monday said the crisis was over.
“The community-wide lockdown has been lifted,” the post said. “It is safe to go outdoors … We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”
This story will be updated when more details come available.
