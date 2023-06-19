Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shooting

A community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.

While still unconfirmed, several social media posts have said the lockdown was caused by a shooting incident in the community.

“Community advisement active incident occurring in Wiikwemkoong,” a post on the community’s Facebook page said Sunday evening.

“We are recommending everyone to stay inside and lock your doors until we are able to advise with a further update.”

While still not explaining what happened, an update at 6:07 a.m. Monday said the crisis was over.

“The community-wide lockdown has been lifted,” the post said. “It is safe to go outdoors … We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

This story will be updated when more details come available.